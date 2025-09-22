After seven years, ABVP sweeps all posts in University of Hyderabad Students’ Union elections

HYDERABAD: After a seven-year gap, the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) won all six key posts in the University of Hyderabad (UoH) Students’ Union elections held on Friday.

A total of 169 candidates contested for the six key positions: eight for President, five for Vice President, six for General Secretary, five for Joint Secretary, four for Cultural Secretary, and four for Sports Secretary. ABVP candidates secured victories across the board.

PhD scholar Shiva Palepu won the president post, defeating Ananya Dash. Debendra of the ABVP-SLVD alliance was elected Vice President, defeating Diwakar of the BSF-DSU-SFI-TSF alliance. Shruti Priya from the ABVP alliance won the General Secretary post.

The remaining posts like joint secretary, cultural secretary, and sports secretary were won by Saurabh Shukla, Venus, and Jwala from the ABVP-led panel, respectively.

ABVP had last won all posts in 2018, with Aarti Nagpal elected President, following an eight-year gap since holding power in 2009-10.