Telangana Public Service Commission publishes list of selected Group-I candidates following HC order

HYDERABAD: The Telangana State Public Service Commission (TGPSC) has published the list of selected candidates for Group 1 posts on its official website on Wednesday late night.

This announcement comes after the Division Bench of the Telangana High Court directed the Commission to proceed with appointments. According to TGPSC, the recruitment drive targeted filling 563 vacancies across various prestigious administrative posts. However, as per High Court orders, one post remains vacant.

The candidates selected for 562 posts can now proceed with further steps as per the recruitment process. Transport and other key administrative posts under the Group 1 category include Deputy Collector, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Commercial Tax Officer, Municipal Commissioner, and various welfare officer roles.

Candidates can check the detailed select list and further updates on the official TGPSC website. As per the release, Lakshmi Deepika secured the first rank in the TGPSC Group 1 recruitment, followed by Venkata Ramana, who obtained the second rank, and Vamsikrisha Reddy, who claimed the third rank. The TGPSC has clarified that the final selection of candidates will be subject to the final ruling of the Telangana High Court.