Centre ready to support but state should draw clear action plan: Union minister Kishan

HYDERABAD: Union Coal & Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Thursday said that the state government had failed to respond to clarifications sought by the Centre on the Hyderabad Metro Rail Phase-2 project.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi, the Union minister said: “The Union government has sought certain clarifications from the state government on the Metro phase-2, including those related to finances. The most important thing is that there is a need for consensus between the state government and L&T on integrating the Phase 1 and 2 of the project and on sharing of revenues.”

“The Centre is ready to extend support for construction of Metro Phase 2 project but the state government should come forward with a clear action plan,” he added.

On the state government’s decision to hand over the probe into the Kaleshwaram project to CBI, Kishan said: “The CBI has already received the state’s letter, which is being examined by the agency. It will take a decision in this regard”

The Union minister, meanwhile, said that both the BRS and Congress were suffering from the ‘BJP phobia’. “The BRS and Congress are making baseless allegations against the BJP. Both the parties are suffering from BJP phobia,” he said and added that the BJP is the only alternative force in Telangana.