Group-1 candidates selected by Telangana PSC to get appointment letters tomorrow

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will hand over appointment letters to Group-1 candidates selected by the Telangana Public Service Commission on Saturday at Shilpakala Vedika here.

During a teleconference, the chief minister said 562 candidates will receive letters. Recruitment was for 563 posts, but one remains vacant as per high court orders. The selected candidates will join 18 departments.

Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao instructed officials to complete certificate verification by Friday and allow two family members per candidate at the programme. Most appointments are in the Revenue, Home, and Panchayat Raj departments.