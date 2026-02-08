Modi taking orders from White House, alleges Owaisi

KARIMNAGAR: Alleging that the country was being run from the White House and that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was acting on Donald Trump’s orders, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday said that BJP leaders fail to acknowledge this and instead focus only on criticising him and his party on social media.

Addressing a public meeting here as part of the party’s election campaign, Asad said that just as the US military, on Trump’s orders, went and abducted the president of Venezuela, Minister of State for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay, if he had the courage, should go to Pakistan and capture terrorists belonging to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Asad advised Sanjay to focus on real national responsibilities such as preventing Chinese incursions into Indian territory, stopping Pakistan-backed terrorism, strengthening the economy and GDP, reducing unemployment, establishing industries, improving education and healthcare, and giving operational freedom to the armed forces instead of engaging in religious and caste-based politics and turning Hindus into a vote bank for political gain.

He questioned why Prime Minister Narendra Modi failed to respond when Trump, from the White House, warned that a 25% tariff would be imposed if India purchases oil from Russia. “The situation is so unfortunate that it is unclear whether India’s Petroleum Minister is Trump or Hardeep Singh Puri,” Asad claimed.