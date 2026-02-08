Revanth is BJP's Trojan horse in Congress: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, describing him as a “Trojan horse” for the BJP within the Congress.

Addressing a massive roadshow covering the Jukkal, Banswada and Yellareddy constituencies, KTR urged voters, particularly minorities, to “peel back the Congress mask” to reveal what he described as the saffron identity beneath it.

Alleging a secret understanding between the chief minister and the BJP leadership, KTR said, “Revanth Reddy was never a Congressman at heart. He remains a BJP man all his life. He is merely the younger brother of the ‘Bade Bhai’ in Delhi.”

Taking a dig at the chief minister, KTR called him “Lagula Thondala Reddy” (lizard-in-the-trousers Reddy).

Accusing Revanth Reddy of substituting governance with profanity, the BRS working president said that whenever the opposition demanded accountability for the “420 failed promises,” the chief minister would resort to “street-level threats” threatening to “pull out guts” and “play marbles with eyes.”