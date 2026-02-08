Revanth is BJP's Trojan horse in Congress: KTR

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K T Rama Rao on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, describing him as a “Trojan horse” for the BJP within the Congress.
Addressing a massive roadshow covering the Jukkal, Banswada and Yellareddy constituencies, KTR urged voters, particularly minorities, to “peel back the Congress mask” to reveal what he described as the saffron identity beneath it.
Alleging a secret understanding between the chief minister and the BJP leadership, KTR said, “Revanth Reddy was never a Congressman at heart. He remains a BJP man all his life. He is merely the younger brother of the ‘Bade Bhai’ in Delhi.”
Taking a dig at the chief minister, KTR called him “Lagula Thondala Reddy” (lizard-in-the-trousers Reddy).
Accusing Revanth Reddy of substituting governance with profanity, the BRS working president said that whenever the opposition demanded accountability for the “420 failed promises,” the chief minister would resort to “street-level threats” threatening to “pull out guts” and “play marbles with eyes.”
“For two years, his administration’s single-point agenda was KCR-bashing. He chants KCR’s name more than a devotee writes ‘Rama Koti’. The irony is that KCR doesn’t even acknowledge his existence, and it is this lack of recognition that drives Revanth into a state of perpetual frustration,” KTR remarked amidst cheers from the crowd.
Reacting to former speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy's recent jump from BRS to the Congress, KTR played old clips of Revanth Reddy previously branding Pocharam an “ox” and his sons “buffaloes” involved in sand smuggling.
“Pocharam once invoked Lord Venkateswara to pledge his lifelong loyalty to KCR. Today, for a few ‘scraps’ from Revanth’s table, he has sold his soul. If he has an iota of self-respect left, he should resign and seek a fresh mandate. Otherwise, he should follow Revanth’s own past advice: tie a stone around his neck and jump into a well,” KTR remarked.
He alleged that local Jukkal MLA was acting as a “collection agent,” extorting commissions from the business community to fund the Congress’s “cash-for-votes” election strategy.