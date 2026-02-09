Ministers tense over upcoming Telangana municipal elections

HYDERABAD: Telangana ministers are on edge as many of them are unsure how the ruling party will fare in the districts placed under their charge in February 11 municipal elections.
The pressure mounted after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made his position clear. He wants the Congress to secure a majority. He has also asked the party to secure a majority of mayor and chairperson posts, along with deputy positions, at any cost.
Within the ruling party, there is intense discussion. Leaders say the election outcome could decide the fate of ministers. Those who fail to deliver results may face the risk of being dropped from the Cabinet.
Ministers are also worried about aggressive campaigns by the BJP and the BRS. The presence of several rebel Congress candidates in the fray has added to their anxiety. With the chief minister himself campaigning actively, opposition parties have stepped up their efforts on the ground. This has raised the stakes for ministers.
Opposition threat
Ministers in charge of the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Mahbubnagar are under tremendous pressure. These regions are witnessing strong resistance from the opposition.
The BJP, in particular, has taken the urban local body elections very seriously. The party has pulled out all the stops, and deployed national leaders to brighten its prospects. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken an active role in campaigning.
Meanwhile, ministers are also focusing on their own Assembly constituencies as municipalities and corporations in these segments are crucial for them. They want to protect their leaders and cadre. Balancing local interests with district-level responsibilities is proving very taxing. Many ministers have reportedly had sleepless nights over the past two weeks.
Sources say there is a major debate within the Congress over the ministers who might fail in discharging their assigned duty. If a minister fails to secure a majority or loses mayor or chairman posts, it could directly affect their standing in the Cabinet. The party leadership may consider changing portfolios. There is also a strong possibility of dropping some ministers altogether.
‘Polls a political tool’
A senior party leader said the municipal elections could become a political tool. The leadership may use the results to prune the Cabinet and accommodate other MLAs or MLCs. He said the elections are also a test of ministers’ strength and organisational ability. A reshuffle involving three or four Cabinet berths is being actively discussed.
With so much at stake, the municipal elections are likely to shape the political future of several ministers. Their continuation in the Cabinet may depend on the results. Aware of the risks, ministers are putting in all-out efforts, fully focused on their assigned districts.
Focus on own constituencies
Ministers are also focusing on their own Assembly constituencies as municipalities and corporations in these segments are crucial for them. They want to protect their leaders and cadre.
Vote for Congress for continued development: TPCC chief
NIZAMABAD: Announcing that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s decision to allocate Rs 2,000 crore for the development of Nizamabad, TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Sunday stressed that people should vote for Congress candidates in the municipal elections.
“It is important to vote for the Congress for continuation of development works,” he said while expressing confidence that the people will support the ruling party in the civic elections.
Addressing a public meeting in the Kotagalli area of the town, he said: “In the last two years, several development projects have been initiated in Nizamabad, including the establishment of engineering and agricultural colleges, fulfilling a long-cherished wish of the local population.”
He further said: “The state government is implementing various welfare programmes that are not being offered anywhere else in the country. The fine variety rice distribution scheme is not being implemented even in PM Modi’s own state of Gujarat,” he added.
Navneet Kaur campaigns for BJP in Bhainsa, Nirmal
ADILABAD: Actor-turned-politician and former MP Navneet Kaur Rana campaigned for BJP in Bhainsa and Nirmal municipalities on Sunday.
She visited Basara and performed a special puja at the Gnana Saraswati temple before proceeding to Bhainsa and Nirmal to campaign for the BJP candidates.
During a roadshow, she accused the AIMIM of controlling the Bhainsa municipality while slamming its president Asaduddin Owaisi for stating that one day a burka-clad woman will become the prime minister of the country.
She urged the voters of both Bhainsa and Nirmal to support BJP in the polls.