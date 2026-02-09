Ministers tense over upcoming Telangana municipal elections

HYDERABAD: Telangana ministers are on edge as many of them are unsure how the ruling party will fare in the districts placed under their charge in February 11 municipal elections.

The pressure mounted after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy made his position clear. He wants the Congress to secure a majority. He has also asked the party to secure a majority of mayor and chairperson posts, along with deputy positions, at any cost.

Within the ruling party, there is intense discussion. Leaders say the election outcome could decide the fate of ministers. Those who fail to deliver results may face the risk of being dropped from the Cabinet.

Ministers are also worried about aggressive campaigns by the BJP and the BRS. The presence of several rebel Congress candidates in the fray has added to their anxiety. With the chief minister himself campaigning actively, opposition parties have stepped up their efforts on the ground. This has raised the stakes for ministers.

Opposition threat

Ministers in charge of the erstwhile districts of Nizamabad, Adilabad, Karimnagar, Medak and Mahbubnagar are under tremendous pressure. These regions are witnessing strong resistance from the opposition.

The BJP, in particular, has taken the urban local body elections very seriously. The party has pulled out all the stops, and deployed national leaders to brighten its prospects. BJP president Nitin Nabin and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have taken an active role in campaigning.