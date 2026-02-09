Tapgate evidence intact: FSL chief after fire razes lab building

‘Cash-for-vote case objects returned to court’

The examination of these seven items has been completed and the reports are currently under preparation. She further stated that all material objects related to the case have been safely retrieved. Once the laboratory becomes fully operational, the TGFSL will be able to ascertain whether the seven items have suffered any damage.

Speaking about the cash-for-vote case, Goel said the FSL had received 16 material objects on two occasions — June 12, 2015, and August 14, 2015 — from the court of the Principal Special Judge (ACB). All the items were examined and reports were submitted to the court on three occasions in 2015. She added that the case property was returned to the court in 2021 and that no material objects related to this case were present in the FSL at the time of the fire.