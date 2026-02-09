Tapgate evidence intact: FSL chief after fire razes lab building

HYDERABAD: Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) Director Shikha Goel on Sunday said that seven material items related to the phone-tapping case were present in the laboratory at the time of the fire incident and appeared to be physically undamaged.
Addressing a press conference at the Molecular Biology Unit building in Nampally, she said the TGFSL had received a total of 136 items in connection with the phone-tapping case. Of these, all were returned after examination except seven items, which were sent to the forensic laboratory in January 2026.
‘Cash-for-vote case objects returned to court’
The examination of these seven items has been completed and the reports are currently under preparation. She further stated that all material objects related to the case have been safely retrieved. Once the laboratory becomes fully operational, the TGFSL will be able to ascertain whether the seven items have suffered any damage.
Speaking about the cash-for-vote case, Goel said the FSL had received 16 material objects on two occasions — June 12, 2015, and August 14, 2015 — from the court of the Principal Special Judge (ACB). All the items were examined and reports were submitted to the court on three occasions in 2015. She added that the case property was returned to the court in 2021 and that no material objects related to this case were present in the FSL at the time of the fire.
A fire broke out at the TGFSL building on Saturday morning. Following the incident, a TGFSL inspector lodged a complaint with the Nampally police.
According to the complaint, the fire affected the first floor of the building, causing damage to the computer forensics laboratory, property room, case verification chamber, analysis chamber and server room. Further inspection revealed that the HRD hall and other rooms on the first floor, along with furniture, equipment and other materials, were also damaged.
The TGFSL director said that most facilities at the laboratory are fully functional and that the damaged facilities will be restored soon.
A case has been registered, and the cause of the fire will be determined after a investigation by Nampally police.