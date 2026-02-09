Top Telangana leaders’ last-ditch efforts to woo voters

HYDERABAD: With campaigning for the municipal elections set to end at 5 pm on Monday, top leaders of all major parties stepped up their outreach in a last-ditch bid to swing voters in favour of their candidates.

From the ruling Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy addressed five public meetings at Miryalaguda, Choppadandi, Nizamabad Rural, Parigi and Bhupalapally. He also interacted with party candidates, urging them to push hard in the final stretch.

The chief minister sharpened his attack on the BRS and the BJP, while rolling out a slew of assurances to urban voters, particularly on improving civic infrastructure and amenities.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders — led by former ministers K T Rama Rao and T Harish Rao — toured the erstwhile Karimnagar, Medak, Adilabad and Nizamabad districts, among others. They trained their guns on the Congress government, accusing the chief minister of failing to deliver on the six guarantees and other promises made ahead of the 2023 Assembly elections.