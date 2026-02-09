Telangana

TPCC complains to poll panel against KTR

The TPCC argued that the BRS leader has been making statements that violate the model code of conduct by emotionally manipulating voters.
Express News Service
HYDERABAD: The TPCC on Sunday lodged a complaint with the State Election Commission (SEC), alleging that the remarks made by BRS working president KT Rama Rao during the municipal election campaign amounts to violation of the model code of conduct (MCC).

In his complaint, TPCC Election Commission Coordination Committee chairman Pulipati Rajesh Kumar said that during a street corner meeting in Tandur on February 8, the BRS leader told voters that they would “turn blind” if they look towards or vote for parties other than the BRS, describing the remark as “sentimental blackmail” and an attempt to create fear among voters.

The complaint further alleged that Rama Rao made remarks suggesting that voters could accept money from Congress leaders and still vote in favour of the BRS, which the TPCC said amounted to inducement and corruption. It argued that such statements were in clear violation of electoral laws and MCC guidelines.

The TPCC urged the State Election Commission to investigate the matter and initiate appropriate action in accordance with the election rules. A video clip related to the alleged remarks was also enclosed with the complaint, the party said.

