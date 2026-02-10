BRS, BJP did nothing for Telangana, reject both in civic polls: CM Revanth

HYDERABAD: Chief Minster A Revanth Reddy on Monday urged the voters to deliver their verdict in the municipal elections only after comparing the Congress government’s two years in office with that of BRS regime’s 10-year loot and 12 years of discrimination by the BJP-led Union government.

Speaking to the media at his residence, the chief minister predicted that the February 11 polls will be a triangle contest between the Congress, BJP and BRS while alleging that the BRS and BJP have done nothing for the state.

He also alleged that the BJP was not taking any action against the BRS leaders because of ‘quid quo pro deals’. “Why CBI is not questioning T Harish Rao in Kaleshwaram case? Why ED is not arresting KTR in Formula E case? Because from 2014 to 2022, the BRS MPs supported the BJP in Rajya Sabha when it lacked numbers to pass Bills, including those related to farm laws, GST, triple talaq and abolition of Article 370. That’s why BJP is now protecting BRS leaders. Is it not quid pro quo?”

Accusing the Centre of showing “fiscal discrimination” towards Telangana, he said: “BJP leaders are claiming that the Centre has given lakhs of crores to Telangana. But the reality is different. For every rupee we contribute to the Union government, in return we are receiving only 42 paise in tax devolution. For every rupee, Karnataka is getting six paise, Tamil Nadu is getting 26 paise and Kerala is receiving 49 paise. On the other hand, Bihar is getting Rs 6.6, Madhya Pradesh Rs 2.9 and Uttar Pradesh Rs 2.3 for every rupee they contribute. This is nothing but injustice and discrimination by the Centre towards the southern states.”

“I want to know from Union minister G Kishan Reddy and MoS Bandi Sanjay if they have ever raised this issue with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Union government and Niti Aayog, and get this mistake rectified,” he added.