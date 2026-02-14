Bandi confident of BJP bagging Karimnagar mayor post

KARIMNAGAR: Though the ruling Congress secured a majority of municipalities as well as Ramagundam Municipal Corporation in the erstwhile Karimnagar district, the BJP won 30 divisions in the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar with MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay expressing confidence in the party bagging the mayor post with the support of Independents.

While the BJP won 30 of 66 divisions in the MCK, the Congress bagged 14, BRS nine, BJP rebels three, AIFB and MIM three and others four. The BRS, which won over 30 seats in the last polls, had to be satisfied with just nine seats this time.

The Congress improved its tally from one in the last polls to 14 seats. The Congress has a clear majority to elect chairpersons in Vemulawada, Peddapalli, Huzurabad and Manthani, and the mayor in Ramagundam.

Meanwhile, no party secured a clear majority in Raikal, Metpally and Korutla municipalities. In Jagtial, 14 Congress rebels won and are likely to play a key role in the chairperson’s election. The Congress won only 12 out of 50 wards.