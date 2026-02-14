Telangana civic polls: Kothagudem result to test Congress-CPI understanding

HYDERABAD: The verdict delivered by the voters in the Kothagudem Municipal Corporation elections has thrown a challenge to the ruling Congress and CPI, who had entered into an alliance in the 2023 Assembly elections.

In the 60-division Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, no single party secured a clear majority, setting the stage for intense political maneuvering. While CPI won 25 divisions, Congress secured 21 seats. The BRS bagged nine seats.

With reports suggesting that three Independents are likely to extend support to the CPI, the Left party appears to have an edge in the race for the mayor post. However, both CPI and Congress have intensified efforts to secure control of the corporation. The CPI has reportedly shifted its elected members to camps to prevent defections.

After the declaration of results, the BRS had also reportedly offered support to CPI, though the Left party has not officially disclosed its strategy so far. It is learnt that BRS working president KT Rama Rao has telephoned CPI state secretary, who also represents the Kothagudem Assembly constituency, offering support. Commenting on the results, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy described the contest between the Congress and CPI as a “friendly fight.”

“Together, we have won around 45 seats. The CPI is our ally,” he said, but refrained from clarifying whether Congress would concede the mayor post to its alliance partner.

With no clear majority in Kothagudem Municipal Corporation, all eyes are now on the mayoral election to see which party ultimately clinches the coveted civic post.