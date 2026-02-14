Telangana civic polls: With no clear majority, ex-officio members hold key

NIZAMABAD: The BJP has emerged as the single largest party in the Nizamabad Municipal Corporation (NMC) elections, winning 28 divisions, while the Congress has significantly increased its strength, bagging 18 seats.

The MIM has witnessed a decline in its foothold, and the BRS has failed to make any impact. With no party securing an outright majority, ex-officio members are expected to play a decisive role as the Congress and BJP vie for the mayor’s post.

The MIM bagged 13 seats, and the BRS managed just one. To secure the mayor’s post, a party needs the support of 31 members.

With one MP and two MLAs serving as ex-officio members, the BJP also has two MLCs — Anjireddy and Komaraiah. The party is now making efforts to have these ex-officio members included in the Nizamabad corporation for voting purposes.

If this plan materialises, the BJP’s strength could rise to 33 members, which the party believes would be sufficient to secure the mayor’s position. However, if the MLCs opt for other corporations, the BJP’s strategy may not succeed.

On the other hand, the Congress is planning to hold discussions with the MIM leadership to secure their support. With the backing of the MIM’s 13 corporators, the Congress also aims to include its two ex-officio members and seek the support of two additional MLCs — Balmuri Venkat and Vijayashanthi — to exercise their voting rights in the mayoral election.