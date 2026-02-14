Telangana urban local body polls: Congress dominance over civic bodies in state on Display

HYDERABAD: The ruling Congress recorded a clear lead in the Telangana municipal elections, delivering setbacks to both the BRS and the BJP. Independent candidates and smaller parties are set to play a kingmaker role in council formation in around 35–40 urban local bodies (ULBs) where no party secured a majority.

Of the 2,996 wards across municipalities and municipal corporations, results for 2,908 were declared by 9 pm. The Congress won over 1,500 wards, BRS over 760, BJP over 300, other recognised parties more than 70, and Independents over 170.

The Congress secured control of several municipalities and municipal corporations, building on its performance in the recent panchayat polls. The BRS won over a dozen ULBs, while the BJP failed to win control of any municipality. In Jogulamba Gadwal district, the Forward Bloc (lion symbol) won Waddepally municipality, securing eight of the 10 wards.

Polling was held for 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations. The Congress emerged ahead in several urban and semi-urban centres, particularly in the erstwhile districts of Nalgonda, Karimnagar, Khammam and Mahbubnagar. For BRS, the results marked a reversal in urban areas where it had earlier held ground.

Several councils, including Adilabad, Bodhan, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Medak, Vikarabad, Gadwal and Narayanpet, remained hung. All eyes are on these councils where political negotiations are expected in the coming days to gain control.

In individual contests, an Independent candidate, Nagilla Kaveri Sudhakar, won by 102 votes, while a Congress couple won from Wards 24 and 26 in Ramayampet Municipality, Medak district.