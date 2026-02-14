Telangana urban local body polls: Hung verdict in 28 municipalities opens doors for horse trading

HYDERABAD: Twenty-eight municipalities and three municipal corporations have returned hung councils, with no party winning a clear majority to stake claim to the chairperson or mayor posts.
Major parties, including the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have fallen short of the required magic figure in these urban bodies, opening the door to high political drama and intense lobbying.
With no party in a commanding position, the focus has now shifted to Independent councillors or corporators and others from smaller parties. Their support will determine which party forms the leadership of the council. The role of Independents has become crucial, as their decision to back a particular party could tilt the balance in favour of either side, adding to the suspense across political circles.
Sensing the opportunity, the ruling Congress has stepped up efforts to gain control of the hung urban bodies and hoist its flag in more municipalities and corporations. Parties have begun resorting to “camp politics,” moving their elected representatives to secure locations and initiating negotiations with Independents. Offers of deputy chairperson or deputy mayor posts are reportedly being made to secure support in the councils.
The municipalities witnessing a hung verdict include Zaheerabad, Kohir, Isnapur, Jinnaram, Medak, Narsapur, Kamareddy, Jangaon, Wardhannapet, Kesamudram, Mahbubabad, Jammikunta, Vemulawada, Khanapur, Asifabad, Kagaznagar, Bellampalli, Kethanpalli, Moinabad, Aliabad, Yellampet, Bodhan, Alampur, Gadwal, Amarachinta, Bhainsa, Metpally and Pochampally. A similar situation prevails in Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Kothagudem municipal corporations.
To prevent poaching, parties are said to be setting up camps for councillors and corporators in resorts around Hyderabad and even in neighbouring states such as Karnataka and Maharashtra.
The Congress leadership is said to be particularly focused on securing control of the Karimnagar, Nizamabad and Kothagudem corporations. As this is the first major test in local body elections after the party came to power in the state, it is being viewed as a prestige issue.
However, meeting the demands of Independents is proving to be a major challenge. While some are seeking chairperson or mayor posts, others are bargaining for deputy mayor positions or other assurances, including financial considerations, citing heavy expenditure during the elections.
Meanwhile, political manoeuvring is intensifying. The BRS is reportedly making efforts to counter the ruling Congress by exploring possible tie-ups with parties such as the AIMIM, BJP and smaller groups to capture key posts. On its part, the Congress has opened channels of communication with various corporators, including those from the BRS, AIMIM, All India Forward Bloc, CPI and CPM. With the mayor and chairperson elections scheduled for the 16th of this month, parties have limited time to finalise post-poll alliances, secure support or engineer defections to stake claim to the top posts.