Telangana urban local body polls: Hung verdict in 28 municipalities opens doors for horse trading

HYDERABAD: Twenty-eight municipalities and three municipal corporations have returned hung councils, with no party winning a clear majority to stake claim to the chairperson or mayor posts.

Major parties, including the ruling Congress, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), have fallen short of the required magic figure in these urban bodies, opening the door to high political drama and intense lobbying.

With no party in a commanding position, the focus has now shifted to Independent councillors or corporators and others from smaller parties. Their support will determine which party forms the leadership of the council. The role of Independents has become crucial, as their decision to back a particular party could tilt the balance in favour of either side, adding to the suspense across political circles.

Sensing the opportunity, the ruling Congress has stepped up efforts to gain control of the hung urban bodies and hoist its flag in more municipalities and corporations. Parties have begun resorting to “camp politics,” moving their elected representatives to secure locations and initiating negotiations with Independents. Offers of deputy chairperson or deputy mayor posts are reportedly being made to secure support in the councils.