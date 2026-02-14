Telangana urban local body polls: Positive verdict for BRS, says KTR

HYDERABAD: The BRS emerged as a key force in the municipal polls, claimed party working president KT Rama Rao.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, Rama Rao said that the poll verdict exposed the failures of the Congress government and proved that the people are once again turning towards the BRS.

Rama Rao said that the verdict reflects the growing confidence of the people in the BRS and signals strong public dissatisfaction with the ruling Congress government.

The BRS leader said that despite intense pressure, alleged misuse of money power, administrative machinery and intimidatory tactics by the ruling party, BRS secured significant victories and emerged as the principal political force in urban local bodies.

While local body elections traditionally favour the party in power, the Telangana electorate has delivered a different message this time, the BRS leader opined.

He recalled that in the recent panchayat elections, nearly 40 per cent of gram panchayats and more than 4,000 sarpanch positions were secured by BRS-backed candidates, and now the municipal results had further strengthened the party’s position.

Comparing the results with the 2020 municipal elections, Rama Rao said that while BRS had then won 122 mayor and chairperson posts out of 130, the current results show BRS directly winning over 15 municipalities and emerging as the single largest party in around 10 to 15 additional municipalities where it holds decisive influence.

Overall, he said, the party views the results across 117 municipalities as positive and politically significant.