Congress, BRS joined hands with MIM to stop BJP surge in Telangana: Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday asserted that the saffron party had hoisted the “BJP flag” high by securing the mayoral seat in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and by winning the Bhainsa and Narayanpet municipalities. He further stated that the party had emerged as a decisive factor in 25 municipalities.

Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters here, he alleged that in Bhainsa, BJP workers faced harassment, with hundreds of cases registered against them, leading to their imprisonment. He further alleged that murders had occurred and claimed that the AIMIM, along with the Congress and the BRS, had acted in concert.

He alleged that the Congress and BRS conspired to obstruct the BJP’s growth, and wherever the BJP emerged strong, both parties joined hands with the AIMIM to prevent the BJP from securing mayor and chairperson posts. “What should this relationship among the three parties be called?” he questioned. He also alleged that even as Communist parties were gradually fading away, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attempting to revive them in the state.