Congress, BRS joined hands with MIM to stop BJP surge in Telangana: Ramchander

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao on Monday asserted that the saffron party had hoisted the “BJP flag” high by securing the mayoral seat in the Karimnagar Municipal Corporation and by winning the Bhainsa and Narayanpet municipalities. He further stated that the party had emerged as a decisive factor in 25 municipalities.
Addressing the media at the BJP state headquarters here, he alleged that in Bhainsa, BJP workers faced harassment, with hundreds of cases registered against them, leading to their imprisonment. He further alleged that murders had occurred and claimed that the AIMIM, along with the Congress and the BRS, had acted in concert.
He alleged that the Congress and BRS conspired to obstruct the BJP’s growth, and wherever the BJP emerged strong, both parties joined hands with the AIMIM to prevent the BJP from securing mayor and chairperson posts. “What should this relationship among the three parties be called?” he questioned. He also alleged that even as Communist parties were gradually fading away, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy was attempting to revive them in the state.
He expressed gratitude to the people of Bhainsa and Narayanpet for voting in favour of the BJP and ensuring its victory in the municipality. He noted that in numerous places, the BJP is poised to win vice-chairperson posts, while the party has become the single largest party in 17 civic bodies. He also mentioned that the BJP won three seats in Parkal.
Ramchander Rao stated that the BRS’s strength had plummeted from a 43 percent vote share in previous municipal elections to just 27 percent, marking a 14 percent decline. He claimed the party had lost approximately 550 wards and was now confined to only 13 municipalities. He alleged that the BRS secured merely 20–30 percent of the vote share in many areas and that, despite winning 70 seats, its performance was significantly poorer compared to the 2023 Assembly polls.
He said that for the first time in the history of Telangana, the BJP had won a municipal corporation outright and expressed gratitude to the people of Karimnagar and party leader Bandi Sanjay Kumar. He emphasised that the BJP had secured the Karimnagar mayor post on its own strength, without any alliance, and that the party had also emerged as the single largest party in Nizamabad.