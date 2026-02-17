Karimnagar mayor, deputy mayor posts: BJP’s long-cherished dream becomes reality

KARIMNAGAR: Amid dramatic twists and turns in the election of Karimnagar mayor and deputy mayor, the BJP managed to secure both the posts with the support of three Independent corporators and the ex-officio vote of MoS for Home Affairs Bandi Sanjay on Monday.

While Kolagani Srinivas bagged the mayor post, Y Sunil Rao secured the deputy mayor post.

The election, held during a special council meeting at the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar, was marked by strategic abstentions and tense moments after 10 BRS corporators staged a walkout right after taking oath.

The Congress, along with AIMIM, AIFB and Independent corporators, backed its mayoral candidate Akula Narmada and deputy mayoral nominee Heena Afreen.

Though the duo secured 22 votes each, they fell short of the required number to clinch the posts. It may be mentioned here that one Independent corporator had earlier joined the BRS.

But the BJP, which had 30 corporators in the 66-member corporation, bagged both the mayor and deputy mayor posts with Srinivas and Sunil Rao securing the magic figure of 34 with the support of three Independents and Bandi Sanjay’s vote.