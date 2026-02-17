Poll deals in Telangana exposed Cong-BJP unholy alliance, says BRS leader Harish

HYDERABAD: BRS leader T Harish Rao on Monday said that the Congress and BJP joining hands in the municipal chairperson and vice-chairperson elections has exposed the unholy alliance between the two parties.

In a press statement issued here, the former minister said: “For the last 12 years, the Congress has been saying the BRS is the B-team of the BJP. But it is the Congress which joined hands with the BJP in these elections and proved that they are a single party.”

“The ‘Fevicol relationship’ between the Congress and BJP has been exposed,” he said and wondered, “Is this the change that the Congress promised?”

Taking a dig at Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, he asked: “Revanth Reddy, is the Congress running the government in Telangana? Or is it a coalition government of Congress, BJP and TDP?”

“The Congress has no guts to face the BRS alone. That’s why it colluded with the BJP,” he alleged.

He claimed that even though the BRS emerged as a single largest party in several municipalities, the Congress and BJP conspired to deny the chairperson and vice-chairperson posts to the BRS.

Criticising the BJP leaders, he asked: “How can the BJP, which wanted a Congress-mukt Bharat, join hands with the Congress in the state?

Are G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay unaware of these developments?”