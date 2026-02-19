Female candidates work their magic in Telangana municipal polls

SANGAREDDY: Women have demonstrated their political strength in the recently held elections to municipalities across the erstwhile Medak district, securing victory not only in seats reserved for them but also making significant inroads in general category seats.

In an interesting trend, several first-time female contestants have emerged victorious and have even assumed the roles of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.

The elections marked a historic milestone for the region, with a record number of women elected to key municipal positions. Analysis of the results reveals that women candidates not only garnered more votes than their male counterparts but also claimed a greater number of seats overall.

Out of the total 19 municipalities in the undivided Medak district, 14 have elected women as chairpersons. This apart, women have been elected as vice-chairpersons in 10 municipalities. This represents a significant shift from previous elections, where it was common to see a woman as chairperson and a man as vice-chairperson. This time around, several municipalities have women in both the top posts.

The gender balance has tilted in favour of women. Across the 19 municipalities, 219 women have been elected as ward members, compared to 194 men. A comprehensive review of the elected ward members and chairpersons indicates that women now constitute more than 50 per cent of the total elected representatives.