Female candidates work their magic in Telangana municipal polls

SANGAREDDY: Women have demonstrated their political strength in the recently held elections to municipalities across the erstwhile Medak district, securing victory not only in seats reserved for them but also making significant inroads in general category seats.
In an interesting trend, several first-time female contestants have emerged victorious and have even assumed the roles of chairpersons and vice-chairpersons.
The elections marked a historic milestone for the region, with a record number of women elected to key municipal positions. Analysis of the results reveals that women candidates not only garnered more votes than their male counterparts but also claimed a greater number of seats overall.
Out of the total 19 municipalities in the undivided Medak district, 14 have elected women as chairpersons. This apart, women have been elected as vice-chairpersons in 10 municipalities. This represents a significant shift from previous elections, where it was common to see a woman as chairperson and a man as vice-chairperson. This time around, several municipalities have women in both the top posts.
The gender balance has tilted in favour of women. Across the 19 municipalities, 219 women have been elected as ward members, compared to 194 men. A comprehensive review of the elected ward members and chairpersons indicates that women now constitute more than 50 per cent of the total elected representatives.
In a striking development, the municipalities of Cheriyal, Dubbak, Gajwel, and Husnabad in Siddipet district have seen both the chairperson and vice-chairperson positions secured by women. Although the Husnabad Municipality was reserved under the SC general category, a woman emerged victorious, further underscoring the rise of female power.
In Medak district, chairperson posts were reserved for women in municipalities including Narsapur, Medak, Toopran and Ramayampet. Consequently, the Congress and BRS have elected women to the chairperson posts in these areas.
Despite this electoral success, a public perception persists that real control may remain in the hands of the women representatives’ husbands. Many of these women are first-time entrants into politics who have achieved unexpected victory. As they assume office, residents are urging the new women chairpersons to give importance to sanitation issues and work diligently to maintain cleanliness in urban areas.
HC clears way for Ibrahimpatnam poll
The Telangana High Court on Monday permitted completion of the election process for the posts of chairperson and vice-chairperson of Ibrahimpatnam municipality in Rangareddy district, lifting its earlier interim stay. A bench of Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar passed the orders while hearing a habeas corpus petition filed by Akula Harikanth, who alleged that his father, ward No 19 councillor Akula Yadagiri, was missing and that police had not acted on his complaint. Pursuant to earlier directions, Yadagiri was produced before the bench. He alleged that former MLA and BRS leader Manchireddy Kishan Reddy and his son Prashanth Kumar Reddy had forcibly taken him, along with other councillors, to Chirala in Bapatla district. He said his son was not allowed to meet him on February 13 and that bouncers were used to control the councillors. Yadagiri further claimed that he was shifted to Bongulur two days ago and that he was denied an opportunity to contest for the chairperson’s post. Alleging threat to life, he sought police protection.