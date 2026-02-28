Rouse Avenue Court verdict boosts Kavitha’s political ambitions

HYDERABAD: The verdict delivered by the Rouse Avenue Court, clearing her of all charges in the Delhi excise scam case, has not only come as a major relief for Telangana Jagruthi founder-president Kalvakuntla Kavitha but also boosted her political plans.

The judgment comes at a crucial juncture for the former MLC, who is in an advanced stage of announcing her political party, most likely within the next two months. With this order, she is now free of the taint of the liquor scam that had cast a shadow over her public life.

Political observers described the verdict as a “rebirth” for Kavitha. Her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate, followed by the CBI, marked a difficult phase in her political career. Though she secured bail after spending five-and-a-half months in Tihar Jail, the CBI’s charges had continued to haunt her. The court’s ruling has now cleared that cloud.

The daughter of BRS supremo and former chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao is now expected to chart out her political roadmap with renewed confidence.

Sources indicate that she may adopt a more aggressive stance against the BJP, Congress and certain sections within the BRS. She is likely to focus on grassroots outreach and reconnect with people across Telangana.