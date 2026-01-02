Centre constitutes committee to resolve Andhra-Telangana water disputes

HYDERABAD: The Union Ministry of Jal Shakti on Friday constituted a 13-member committee to resolve the interstate water disputes between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana States.

The Central Water Commission (CWC) chairman will be the chairman of the committee, and four representatives each from AP and Telangana will be the members of the committee. The chairpersons of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) and the Godavari River Management Board (GRMB) will also be members.

Senior Joint Commissioner of the Ministry Sanjay Kumar Singh issued orders to this effect.

"In pursuant to the meeting held on July 16, 2025 at the Ministry of Jal Shakti between the Minister of Jal Shakti and Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, a Committee is hereby constituted to deliberate upon key issues concerning water management," the office memorandum of the Ministry said.

The Purpose of the Committee is to address key issues concerning water management in a comprehensive and technical manner and to study the outstanding concerns and suggest viable solutions to ensure equitable and efficient water sharing.

The Committee will submit its report within three months from the date of issue of the order constituting the committee. Further, the Committee may decide to invite officers or experts from other organisations during the proceedings. The expenditure likely to be incurred on account of meetings or for field visits is to be borne by the respective departments or organisations to which the members belong, the memo said.