Two NTV scribes arrested for alleged ‘defamatory content’

HYDERABAD: Two days after the DGP formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate two cases — one involving an allegedly humiliating video of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and another related to alleged fake news about a bureaucrat and a minister — two journalists from vernacular news channel NTV were arrested on Wednesday for airing alleged defamatory content against a minister and a woman IAS officer.

Donthu Ramesh was picked up from Hyderabad airport in the early hours of Wednesday while he was about to fly to Bangkok with his family for a vacation. The police also detained another NTV journalist, Paripurna Chary but he was released in the evening, after questioning at the CCS.

Ramesh, the input editor, and Dasari Sudheer, a senior reporter, were taken to the government hospital at King Koti and later produced before a magistrate.

The SIT conducted searches at the NTV office twice on Wednesday, questioned staff and seized some material. The complaint was lodged by IAS Officers Association secretary Jayesh Ranjan on behalf of the Association.

The complaint cited violation of privacy and indecent representation of a woman IAS officer, affecting her dignity. The association stated that the content aired by NTV was false and fabricated. CCS police registered a case under Sections 75, 78, 79, 351(1), 352, 61(2) and 238 of BNS, Section 67 of the IT Act, and Sections 3 and 4 of the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act, 1986.

The arrests triggered a political row, with BRS and BJP leaders describing the action as an attack on press freedom.