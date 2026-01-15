Union Minister Kishan condemns ‘illegal, unethical’ arrest of journalists

HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy on Wednesday condemned the arrest of NTV journalists.

In a press statement issued here, the Union minister said that the manner in which the state government was dealing with journalism and journalists was unethical.

“The eight-member SIT was still conducting the investigation, in connection with a controversy arising from a news report. It’s extremely unfortunate that the state government acted aggressively by raiding the houses of journalists without even giving notices, especially when the investigation is still in progress,” Kishan Reddy said.

“Breaking down doors and arresting the journalists was not correct. Action should be taken only after the investigation is completed and the facts are properly examined,” he added.

Kishan Reddy further said: “I strongly condemn these premature arrests. Does the chief minister of Telangana, Revanth Reddy, lack confidence in the SIT constituted by his own government? Or is the government resorting to acts of vendetta?” he asked.

Demanding that the journalists, who were arrested “illegally”, be released immediately, he said that a fair and impartial investigation should be conducted through the SIT.

The Union minister also demanded that the government refrain from intimidating and threatening journalists. “Instead, it should uphold democratic values,” he added.