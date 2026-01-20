Parties make moves to consolidate base in Telangana urban local body elections

HYDERABAD: With municipal elections on the horizon, political parties in the state have begun placing responsibilities on key leaders and trusted cadres to win as many urban local bodies as possible to consolidate their organisational strength.

The ruling Congress has stepped up its preparations, treating the elections as a test of its grip over urban centres. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has been addressing public meetings and participating in foundation-laying programmes across select districts. Party sources say the Congress leadership views the polls as a measure of its ability to consolidate power in corporations and municipalities.

To streamline coordination, the party has appointed ministers as in-charges on a parliamentary constituency basis. TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud said screening committees had been constituted for candidate selection, comprising the in-charge minister, DCC president, MP, MLA concerned and, in segments where the party lost earlier, the previous candidates. These committees will finalise nominees for municipal corporations and municipalities.

This will be the first municipal elections the Congress will be facing after coming to power in Telangana. Leaders seeking corporator and councillor tickets have begun local-level outreach in their respective wards. The party is drawing confidence from its performance in recent gram panchayat elections, where it secured over 60% of sarpanch posts. Ministers, MLAs, MPs and MLCs have been touring municipalities, highlighting development works to attract voters.

The principal opposition, the Bharat Rashtra Samiti (BRS), is also preparing for a contest without the advantage of power, after having dominated municipal bodies in the previous two terms. BRS working president KT Rama Rao and BRSLP deputy leader T Harish Rao have held preparatory meetings with district leaders and outlined a campaign focused on what they describe as the Congress government’s failure to fulfil promises.