Telangana Congress forms panels to shortlist candidates for urban local body elections

HYDERABAD: The Congress has begun its preparations for the upcoming municipal and municipal corporation elections in right earnest by appointing in-charges and forming special committees.

On Monday, the ruling party appointed senior leaders with Cabinet ranks as in-charges of various Lok Sabha constituencies to oversee its preparations for the elections. The party also constituted screening committees to shortlist candidates for the civic polls.

It may be mentioned here that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy Cabinet has recently decided to hold urban local body elections in February.

The appointment of in-charges and formation of panels, according to sources, is aimed at securing the most number of segments in the upcoming elections.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO), in a press statement, said that Lok Sabha constituencies were taken as basic units for appointing in-charges and forming screening committees. Each committee will function under the supervision of the minister in-charge of the respective parliamentary constituency, it said.

TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud, meanwhile, said that each screening committee will be constituted at the parliamentary constituency level, with the in-charge minister acting as chairperson and the local DCC presidents as conveners. MPs, MLAs, candidates who contested earlier elections and senior party leaders from the respective constituencies will be members of the committees, he added.

The TPCC chief also said the screening committees would play a decisive role in the selection of candidates, underscoring the party’s intent to ensure a structured and consultative approach to ticket distribution for the civic polls. Sources in the party said that they would be strengthening the booth-level committees in all 8,195 polling stations across the urban local bodies in the state.