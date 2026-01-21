Harish questioned in serious crime but BRS is celebrating it: Congress

HYDERABAD: Congress leaders on Tuesday criticised BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao for his “conduct” while appearing before the Special Investigation Team (SIT) for questioning in the phone-tapping case.

Accusing the previous BRS regime of illegally surveilling private conversations of several people, they asserted that Harish was questioned in connection with a “serious offence”.

Congress MLAs rejected the BRS claim of political vendetta, stating that the case predates elections and alleged widespread misuse of state machinery, including the tapping of phones of Opposition leaders and their families during the BRS regime.

Government Whip Beerla Ilaiah said that Harish was projecting himself as a person of valour, conveniently forgetting that he was being questioned in connection with a serious crime.

He alleged that the BRS leader was part of the team that tapped the telephones but was now posing as if he was “Satya Harishchandra”.

Ilaiah also recalled that BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s daughter Kavitha too publicly stated that her husband’s phone was tapped.