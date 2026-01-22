SIT issues notice to BRS chief KT Rama Rao in alleged phone tapping case

HYDERABAD: The second Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday issued a notice to BRS working president KT Rama Rao in the alleged phone tapping case, asking him to appear before the investigation officers on Friday at 11 am at the Jubilee Hills police station.

The police issued the notice to Rama Rao under Section 160 of the CrPC.

The SIT served the notice to Rama Rao at his Nandi Nagar residence in Hyderabad.

KTR is the second senior BRS leader to be summoned by the SIT in the main case. It may be recalled that the SIT grilled BRS leader and former Minister T Harish Rao in the phone tapping case on Tuesday.

A case was registered on March 10, 2024, in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping after the formation of the Congress government in December 2023.

The allegation is that, during the previous BRS government, around 6,000 phones of judges, politicians, journalists and others were tapped.