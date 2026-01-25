Dharani scam caused Rs 3.95 crore loss in two districts alone: Telangana Housing Minister

HYDERABAD: A high-level inquiry committee probing irregularities in the Dharani land records portal — now renamed Bhu Bharati — has found that 1,109 of 4,858 transactions were illegal, resulting in a revenue loss of about Rs 3.95 crore to the state exchequer, Revenue and Housing Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy said on Saturday.

The audit, carried out with the assistance of a Central government-affiliated agency in Siddipet and Sircilla districts, indicated large-scale misuse of government land during the previous regime, he said.

“The government will not spare anyone who exploited loopholes in the system to transfer lands and mint money,” he asserted.

Addressing a review meeting at the state Secretariat, he said that attempts were made to misuse technical glitches in the portal and registration challans to illegally syphon off public money.

The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary (Land Revenue) Lokesh Kumar DS, Inspector General of Stamps and Registration Rajiv Gandhi Hanumanthu, Intelligence Additional Director General Vijay Kumar, CMRO Project Director Makarandu Manda and other officials.