KTR, Harish brief KCR on SIT quizzing in Tapgate

HYDERABAD: After facing questioning by the SIT in the alleged phone-tapping case, former ministers T Harish Rao and KT Rama Rao met BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao at his Erravelli farmhouse on Saturday and reportedly apprised him of their experiences.

Sources said the former chief minister asked the two leaders about the questions posed by SIT officials and how they responded. Amid speculation that the SIT may summon him next, KCR is believed to have held detailed discussions with the former ministers on how to answer investigators’ queries.

Sources added that the BRS chief also sought their views on the reaction of party cadres to their questioning in the phone-tapping case and advised them to prepare party leaders to give a proper counter if he is summoned.

KCR also discussed the upcoming municipal elections in detail and provided the two leaders with a roadmap to take on the ruling Congress and the BJP, while also focusing on the Naini coal block tender cancellation and other recent developments generating political heat in the state.

The former chief minister further asked KTR and Harish Rao to continue cornering the ruling Congress over its alleged failure to deliver on its poll promises.

KCR reportedly reminded them that anti-incumbency helped the BRS make significant gains in the recent sarpanch elections and advised them to effectively capitalise on the sentiment to maintain the winning streak in the forthcoming urban local body elections.