Naini tender cancellation proves irregularities: BRS leader Harish Rao

HYDERABAD: Reacting to Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s statements on the cancellation of the Naini coal tender and issues related to Singareni, former minister T Harish Rao on Saturday said that the scrapping of the tender itself pointed to irregularities.

He demanded to know if no wrongdoing had occurred, why the tender was withdrawn and why similar action was not taken for other tenders. “If the Naini tender is cancelled, doesn’t it mean a scam took place?” Harish asked.

He accused Vikramarka of attempting to divert attention instead of stating clearly that there was no corruption in the coal tender process. Accusing the government of shielding those involved, he stated that selective cancellation raised questions.

He also alleged that the episode was intended to benefit Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s brother-in-law, whom he described as an intermediary in the alleged irregularities.