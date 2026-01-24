Site visit norms older than Telangana's Congress government: Dy CM Bhatti on Naini coal block issue

HYDERABAD: Providing proof that site visit norms in tender notifications were established much before Congress formed a government in Telangana, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka categorically asserted that there was nothing wrong with the Naini Coal Block tendering process, which is now stands cancelled.

He stated that he directed the authorities not to leave scope for “benefit of doubt” based on the articles published in Telugu news and media.

Addressing a press conference, the Deputy Chief Minister suggested BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao to write to him instead of writing to the Central government for enquiry.

He said that the government is ready to order an inquiry, provided BRS seeks for it, after Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy returns from the foreign tour.

The Deputy Chief Minister requested local media to issue a clarification.

Answering a question as to why field visit certificate not issued, he said that the tender was cancelled before it advanced to the stage of issuing certificates, which according him occurs after pre-bidding meeting with those who wants to participate in the tenders.