Padma Bhushan most special, says Dr Nori Dattatreyudu

HYDERABAD: A day after the Padma Awards were announced, Dr Nori Dattatreyudu on Monday expressed his gratitude on being conferred the Padma Bhushan for his contribution to medicine, saying the honour from his own country felt the most special.

Speaking at the 77th Republic Day celebrations at BIACH&RI, Dr Nori said that while he had received several awards in the US and elsewhere, recognition from India carried a deeper meaning.

“I am very happy that the Government of India has awarded me the Padma Bhushan. I have received many honours abroad, but this recognition from my country, my people and my government gives me the greatest satisfaction,” he said.

Calling the award a challenge, Dr Nori said it strengthened his resolve to intensify the fight against cancer in the two Telugu states and across the country.

He added that the chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh had accepted the roadmap he proposed and that he was committed to implementing it. “I will continue to work towards completely eradicating some cancers in the next six to seven years,” he said.

As part of the celebrations, the Head and Neck department of Basavatarakam Indo American Cancer Hospital & Research Institute (BIACH&RI) entered the World Book of Records after more than 75 patients with artificial vocal cords performed the national anthem.