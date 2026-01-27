SIT summons former Telangana MP Santosh in Tapgate probe

HYDERABAD: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the alleged phone-tapping case on Monday served a notice to BRS leader and former Rajya Sabha member Joginapally Santosh Kumar, summoning him to appear before it at 3 pm on Tuesday.

Santosh is the nephew of former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The notice was issued under Section 160 of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Santosh said he would appear before the SIT. The SIT had earlier examined BRS working president KT Rama Rao and former minister T Harish Rao in connection with the probe.

According to the notice, the investigation into the case, registered on March 10, 2024, at Panjagutta police station, indicated that Santosh was acquainted with certain facts and circumstances related to the matter.

“Hence, you are requested to appear in person before the undersigned for examination for the purpose of further investigation upon receipt of this notice at 3 pm on Tuesday at the Jubilee Hills ACP office,” the notice stated.

The case pertains to allegations that during the BRS regime, phones of politicians, journalists, judges and others were tapped.

The notice referred to Santosh as a Member of Parliament and his name as Santosh “Rao”. Later, the Investigation Officer and Jubilee Hills ACP P Venkatagiri clarified that this was a typographical error and that the designation should be read as ‘ex-Member of Parliament’.

Meanwhile, BRS leaders alleged that the notice was issued as the party had decided to meet the Governor on Tuesday evening to submit a representation on alleged irregularities in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited.

BRS leader and MLC Sravan Dasoju described the SIT notice as a display of political malice.