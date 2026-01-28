Phone-tapping case: SIT questions ex-MP Santosh for seven hours

HYDERABAD: Three days after the BRS working president KT Ramarao was questioned by the police, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), investigating the phone-tapping case, on Tuesday questioned former Rajya Sabha MP Joginipally Santosh Kumar Rao for over seven hours in the Jubilee Hills ACP office.

SIT officials reportedly asked him if he had given any phone numbers to the accused in this case.

Specifically mentioning some names, they reportedly asked Santosh if he knew any of them and if he forwarded those numbers to the accused to snoop on them.

The officials are also believed to have asked Santosh whether he knew about the appointment of prime accused T Prabhakar Rao as Special Intelligence Branch (SIB) chief during the BRS regime.

The police reportedly asked him if he had given phone numbers of Kalvakuntla Kavitha’s supporters to the accused.

It may be mentioned here that during the BRS regime, the accused in this case allegedly snapped phone numbers of businessmen, journalists and celebrities as well as court judges.

The police have so far examined hundreds of witnesses, including several politicians, and recorded their statements.

Sources, meanwhile, said that the police may summon BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in this case.