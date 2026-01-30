No vendetta politics, SIT doing its job: TPCC chief

HYDERABAD: TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud on Thursday said there was no political vendetta behind the Special Investigation Team (SIT) issuing notices to BRS president and former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in connection with the alleged phone-tapping case.

Addressing the media at Gandhi Bhavan here, he said that phone tapping could not have taken place without the involvement of the then chief minister and ministers. “Such actions are not possible without directions from those in power. Officials would not act on their own in such matters,” he asserted.

The TPCC chief called for a transparent investigation into the allegations and said reports indicated that more than 500 phone numbers had been tapped. He clarified that the SIT was empowered to issue notices to anyone as part of its efforts to ascertain the facts.

He maintained that only a comprehensive and impartial probe by the SIT would bring out the truth. “People want to know what really happened in the phone-tapping case,” he said, reiterating that the inquiry should be allowed to proceed without interference or misinformation.

Meanwhile, Irrigation Minister and Congress election in-charge in Nizamabad Lok Sabha segment N Uttam Kumar Reddy, along with MLAs, MLCs, contested Assembly candidates and other party leaders, met at Gandhi Bhavan in the presence of the TPCC chief.

The meeting focused on candidate selection and evolving a strategy to secure a majority in the upcoming municipal elections across municipalities and corporations in the state.