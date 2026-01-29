SIT issues notice to former Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao in phone tapping case; hearing on Friday

HYDERABAD: The second Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Thursday issued a notice to BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in the alleged phone tapping case, asking him to appear before the investigation officers on Friday at 3 pm. The SIT informed Rao that it would examine him at his convenient place, not necessarily at Jubilee Hills police station.

He will be the fourth BRS top leader to appear before the SIT, after party working president KT Rama Rao, former Minister T Harish Rao and former MP J Santosh Rao.

The police issued the notice to Chandrasekhar Rao under Section 160 of the CrPC.

It may be recalled that Harish Rao appeared before the SIT on January 20, Rama Rao on January 23 and Santosh Rao on January 27.

It may be recalled here that a case was registered on March 10, 2024, in connection with the alleged illegal phone tapping after the formation of the Congress government in December 2023.

The allegation is that, during the previous BRS government, around 6,000 phones of judges, politicians, journalists and others were tapped.

Chandrasekhar Rao, also deposed before the PC Ghose Commission, probed the irregularities in the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, on June 11, 2025.