POCSO accused who killed six people in Telangana allegedly dies by suicide

HYDERABAD: The prime accused in the Shabad murder case, Raj Kumar, was found dead in Penjerla village of Kothur mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Monday afternoon.

The residents spotted Raj Kumar's body in Penjarla village and alerted the police. A bottle of poison was found near the body, leading the police to suspect that he died by suicide.

P Rajkumar (35), a farmer and an accused in a POCSO case, allegedly killed six people, his wife and two children, besides three other members of another family late on Friday night, who had lodged a complaint against him at different locations in Shabad mandal for harassing their minor daughter.

Police had formed around 10 special teams and launched an intensive search operation to trace him.

Police have reached the spot and shifted the body for postmortem.

Further investigation is underway to ascertain the exact circumstances surrounding his death. The police are yet to issue an official statement.