Decoding Shabad killer's mind

HYDERABAD: The infamous butcher of Shabad, P Rajkumar, killed his wife, two sons and three others before ending his own life. Was it mental illness? Experts say no. Psychiatrists argue the 35-year-old’s actions reflected entrenched antisocial personality traits shaped by childhood experiences, learned behaviour, a profound lack of empathy and a vengeful mindset. They also say India’s criminal justice system remains ill-equipped to identify or rehabilitate such offenders.

Consultant psychiatrist and psychotherapist Dr Purnima Nagaraja said people who sexually abuse children often have severe deficits in empathy and inhibitory control. “They don’t have the parental response. They have only a sexual response when they see children,” she said, explaining that such offenders fail to respond to a child’s suffering the way most people naturally would. Many, she added, display antisocial or psychopathic traits and struggle to form healthy adult relationships.

Referring to the case, Dr Purnima said the murders appeared to be driven by revenge after the accused was caught. “He got caught and came out with a vendetta... ‘How dare you complain about me?’ may have been his mindset,” she said, adding that the killing of his wife and two children reflected “a stark lack of empathy”, not a momentary emotional outburst.