Israel Iran conflict: Telangana set up 24×7 control room in New Delhi

HYDERABAD: A 24×7 control room has been set up at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi to assist Telangana citizens in the Middle East amid the ongoing tensions in the region, following directions from Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

The control room will function round the clock to respond to enquiries and extend assistance to Telangana residents currently in affected West Asian countries, including those facing travel disruptions or other emergency situations. The facility has been established in response to calls and concerns from citizens in the region as well as their family members in the State.

Senior officials at Telangana Bhavan are in continuous contact with the Ministry of External Affairs and the concerned Indian embassies to monitor the situation and coordinate support for those who may require help.

Telangana citizens residing in the region, or their family members in the State, have been advised to contact the control room in case of distress or if they require assistance.

Contact details of control room,

Vandana Barua (PS to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head): +91 9871999044

CH Chakravarthi (Public Relations Officer): +91 9958322143

Javed Husain (Liaison Officer): +91 9910014749

Rakshit Naik (Liaison Officer): +91 9643723157