BRS MLA Harish alleges ‘contractor cartel’ in SCCL, points finger at CM Revanth’s kin

HYDERABAD: BRS MLA and former minister T Harish Rao on Sunday alleged that a contractor cartel had been operating in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) tenders and accused the Congress government of allowing manipulation in the bidding process.

In a post on X, Harish claimed that a recent SCCL tender closed at -12%, the first negative bid recorded after the introduction of the Site Visit Certificate system. He said the development exposed what he described as manipulation and cartelisation in the tender process.

According to him, the financial bid opening of the SRP OC-II overburden (OB) tender was postponed seven times after the BRS raised concerns about irregularities. The repeated postponements, he said, had created suspicion that attempts were being made to facilitate a contractor cartel and influence the bidding process.

Harish alleged that sustained pressure from the BRS eventually forced authorities to open the financial bids without allowing the formation of a contractor ring, resulting in the tender closing at -12%.

“When the contractor ring collapses, genuine competition returns and rates fall,” he said, alleging that earlier tenders finalised at +7 to +10% were the result of manipulation rather than market competition.

The BRS leader claimed that before the introduction of the Site Visit Certificate clause, OB tenders in Singareni were regularly finalised through competitive bidding at -7 to -20%, saving substantial public funds. After the clause was introduced, he alleged, tenders began to be awarded at higher rates, causing financial losses to the public sector company.