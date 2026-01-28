BRS delegation meets Governor, seeks probe into SCCL ‘irregularities’

HYDERABAD: A delegation of the Opposition BRS, led by its working president KT Rama Rao, called on Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at Lok Bhavan on Tuesday and submitted a representation, alleging corruption and financial irregularities in the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL).

The BRS team appealed to the Governor to initiate or recommend an independent probe, either by the CBI or a sitting judge, into the alleged irregularities in Singareni’s OB mining projects and solar power ventures.

Demanding that the “systematic siphoning of public funds” in Singareni be immediately halted, the BRS requested the Governor to prevent further avoidable financial loss and misuse of public funds.

Later addressing the media, Rana Rao said that the pink party had formally brought to the Governor’s notice the alleged “large-scale plunder” in Singareni and the government’s failure to provide credible explanations despite repeated disclosures made by BRS leaders, including former minister T Harish Rao.

Rama Rao said that after BRS exposed the issue with supporting documents, the ruling party, instead of responding to the allegations, was trying to divert the attention of the public.

He alleged that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s silence on the matter had led to widespread public anger in coal-mining regions, remarking that workers increasingly felt that the state leadership was shielding what he described as a “coal mafia.”