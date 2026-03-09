CM Revanth to present PPT on Musi project on March 13

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday said he would deliver a PowerPoint presentation on March 13 detailing the first phase of the Musi Riverfront Development Project.

Addressing International Women’s Day celebrations here, he said structures built within 50 metres of the buffer zone of the Musi River have “zero value” as they cannot be sold legally.

He stressed that Hyderabad must grow to international standards and compete with global cities such as Seoul, New York and Tokyo.

Revanth said some people were demanding the rejuvenation of the Musi but were simultaneously opposing the government’s efforts to implement the project. “How can the river be revived if the government is not allowed to implement an action plan?” he asked.

Recalling similar projects elsewhere, the chief minister said nearly 10,000 families were relocated during the development of the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad, but adequate facilities were not provided to them. He also noted that riverfront projects had been developed along the Yamuna and Ganga rivers in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

“When riverfront projects have been taken up across the country, why should the Musi riverfront project be opposed?” he asked.