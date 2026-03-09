Thousands of mentally disabled languish in orphanages across Telangana as Aadhaar remains unused

NALGONDA: Thousands of persons with mentally disabilities across the state remain separated from their families due to alleged official negligence. Found wandering on the streets, these vulnerable individuals are often shifted to nearby shelters by the police.

Currently, the Amma Nanna Orphanage in Choutuppal of Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district houses about 600 such persons, while the Serve Orphan Home in Maal in Nalgonda district provides shelter to 20 persons.

Across several government homes and private orphanages in Telangana, thousands of mentally disabled persons have been languishing for years. While many cannot recall their past or their home addresses, a powerful tool to reunite them with their loved ones — Aadhaar — remains underutilised due to administrative apathy.

Aadhaar cards are issued based on iris scans and fingerprints, linking almost every citizen to the national database. By simply scanning their fingerprints or iris and matching them with the existing data through a de-duplication process, thousands could potentially be reunited with their families.

S Nagasena Reddy, founder chairman of Charumathi Child Care Centre in Nalgonda, believes that the majority of those reaching shelters likely already have Aadhaar cards. He suggested that if their fingerprints or iris scans are taken upon admission and matched with existing Aadhaar data, thousands could be reunited with their families.