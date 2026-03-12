Hyderabad: Hostels, PG accommodations in IT corridor battle LPG blues

HYDERABAD: For software professionals living in Hyderabad's IT corridor, the daily routine of a quick cup of tea before work or a hot breakfast of idli or dosa has suddenly disappeared. Instead, residents are waking up to notices in dining halls about reduced menus and shortage of cooking gas.

The problem is affecting nearly 11 lakh IT employees and students staying in hostels and PG accommodations across the city. With LPG cylinder supplies disrupted amid tensions in West Asia, many hostel kitchens have reduced cooking operations, while some have stopped preparing certain items altogether.

Amarnath Reddy, head of the IT Corridor Hostel Association, said the issue began last week but has worsened in the past 24 hours.

“Several hostels started reporting delays in cylinder deliveries over the past few days. Now some suppliers say stocks are not available, which has made the situation more difficult,” he said.

According to the association, more than 10 lakh residents across nearly 11,000 hostels and PGs are affected. Many operators are facing an acute shortage of LPG cylinders and some have already exhausted their stock.

“The gas is almost over. In some hostels, the remaining cylinders will last only a day or two. We are even using firewood stoves to manage basic cooking,” Amarnath added.

He said large kitchens serving hundreds of residents daily cannot easily switch to alternatives.

“Preparing food for such large numbers using firewood or temporary methods is difficult, but we are trying to manage,” he said.