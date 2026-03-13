Liquor scam case: Delhi HC issues notice to Telangana Jagruthi president Kavitha

HYDERABAD: Telangana Jagruthi president and former MLC K Kavitha on Thursday received notices from the Delhi High Court through CBI officials in connection with the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

CBI officials visited Kavitha’s residence and handed over the notices to her family members. As the High Court had permitted service of notice in dasti, the officials personally delivered them. It may be recalled that on March 9, the Delhi High Court admitted a petition filed by the CBI challenging the trial court’s verdict that discharged all the accused in the case, including Arvind Kejriwal and K Kavitha.

Meanwhile, after receiving the notices, Kavitha said in a post on X, “I have been served a notice by the CBI informing me of the petition being presented in the High Court. I am in consultation with my legal team and will respond appropriately through official channels.” “As someone confident that truth will prevail, I intend to fully cooperate with the legal machinery,” she added.

She further said, “Serving notice when an appeal is filed by the investigating agency in a higher court is the prescribed legal procedure, and I request all relevant stakeholders not to misinterpret this in any way that could dent the sanctity of our legal framework.”