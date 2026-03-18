BRS stages walkout from Telangana Assembly over Musi rejuvenation cost, ministers hit back

HYDERABAD: Alleging corruption and unsystematic approach by the Congress government in the proposed Musi river rejuvenation project, the BRS on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly, even as the government accused the opposition party of "mud-slinging".

Speaking during Question Hour, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government is expecting the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in its next meeting.

He said the state government onboarded Meinhardt for preparation of DPR for first phase of the project in December, 2024 and that the report was submitted in February this year.

"We sent a proposal for funding to ADB. Preliminarily, they are satisfied with the project. ADB is now evaluating the DPR. They call it approval only when they give full-fledged approval. We are expecting that the ADB's approval would come in the next board meeting," he said.

Babu said the government is working with the aim of taking up Musi rejuvenation with the help of any other organisation or in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode if the ADB is not convinced with the DPR.

He said Meinhardt took up many projects in the country and in foreign countries.

The government's aim is to transform Musi which is like a drain now, into a perennial river, he said, adding that the government is ready for a comprehensive debate on the issue.