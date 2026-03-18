BRS stages walkout from Telangana Assembly over Musi rejuvenation cost, ministers hit back

HYDERABAD: Alleging corruption and unsystematic approach by the Congress government in the proposed Musi river rejuvenation project, the BRS on Wednesday staged a walkout from the Telangana Legislative Assembly, even as the government accused the opposition party of "mud-slinging".
Speaking during Question Hour, state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu said the government is expecting the Asian Development Bank (ADB) to approve the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in its next meeting.
He said the state government onboarded Meinhardt for preparation of DPR for first phase of the project in December, 2024 and that the report was submitted in February this year.
"We sent a proposal for funding to ADB. Preliminarily, they are satisfied with the project. ADB is now evaluating the DPR. They call it approval only when they give full-fledged approval. We are expecting that the ADB's approval would come in the next board meeting," he said.
Babu said the government is working with the aim of taking up Musi rejuvenation with the help of any other organisation or in Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode if the ADB is not convinced with the DPR.
He said Meinhardt took up many projects in the country and in foreign countries.
The government's aim is to transform Musi which is like a drain now, into a perennial river, he said, adding that the government is ready for a comprehensive debate on the issue.
BRS Working President K T Rama Rao, however, alleged that the minister did not clarify the number of phases and the DPRs proposed for the execution of Musi project.
Highlighting the government's keenness to improve the quality of life of poor residents living in unhygienic conditions along the Musi riverbank, Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka asked whether the BRS opposes cleaning the river.
Saying the BRS is not opposed to cleaning the Musi river, Rao quoted an official as saying there is no DPR for the project.
Claiming other inaccuracies in the project's plans, he alleged that the government lacked a proper plan and funds to undertake the project.
He announced his party's walkout in protest against the "loot of Rs 1.50 lakh crore" in the project.
Dismissing allegations of a "loot" of Rs 1.50 lakh crores, Babu said the expenditure for the first phase of the Musi rejuvenation project is estimated at Rs 6,500 crore to Rs 7,000 crore.
The BRS is only indulging in mud-slinging and it lacks sincerity regarding Musi rejuvenation, he added.