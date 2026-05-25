Telangana launches 'war-like' 10-day paddy purchase drive

He stated that while the Union government announces Minimum Support Price (MSP), its procurement support to Telangana remained limited to around 52 LMT, forcing the state government to undertake additional procurement on its own.

As of May 23, procurement centres had received 58.79 LMT of paddy, of which 50.01 LMT had already been procured. Nearly 85% of arrivals had been cleared, while the remaining 8.78 LMT would be cleared within 72 hours, he said. Another 16 LMT is expected from late-harvest districts over the next 10 days.

The minister said the Civil Supplies department was functioning in mission mode with a daily procurement target of 3 LMT. The state government has already released Rs 8,749.82 crore towards MSP payments to farmers.

Uttam also highlighted operational challenges faced during the procurement season, stating that many migrant labourers and rice mill workers from West Bengal had returned to their native states during the recent Assembly elections and had not returned on time, leading to severe labour shortages and delays in transport operations.

State to procure maize, jowar, sunflower

With the Centre yet to respond to repeated requests for procurement of maize, jowar and sunflower crops, the Telangana government has decided to purchase additional produce on its own to prevent distress sales by farmers. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy approved an additional allocation of Rs 1,867.77 crore, taking the total to Rs 6,040.71 crore