Ensure not a single person loses vote during SIR: Telangana CM to Congress workers

HYDERABAD: Expressing concern over the possibility of Dalits, minorities and women losing their votes due to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy called upon party workers to ensure that not a single eligible voter was removed from the electoral rolls.

Addressing a joint meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee Political Affairs Committee and PCC Advisory Committee at Gandhi Bhavan on Friday, he asked the Mahila Congress to organise cluster-wise meetings on the SIR and create awareness among voters.

He said it was encouraging that party leaders were creating awareness on the SIR and had understood the difficulties it could create for common people, the poor and Congress workers. He said the SIR could become a major issue for Lambadas, tribals and migrant workers.

Stating that people in some Assembly segments might have migrated elsewhere for employment, Revanth asked Congress activists to remain vigilant and ensure that those who had moved temporarily for work were not removed from the electoral rolls.

He directed party workers to create awareness regarding solutions to problems arising out of the SIR process.

He recalled that with the support of booth-level enrollers, the Congress had completed 45 lakh digital memberships in 90 days in the past.